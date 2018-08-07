Bachelor in Paradise Premiere Puts Tia and Colton Front and Center

He took his date card and talked to multiple other women before finally pulling Tia aside and offering her the date card. While they sat on a yacht and reminisced about the time they hiked Runyon Canyon and suffered a bite from a small dog, Chris was back on the beach getting advice from male model Jordan and ab lawyer Nick.

According to them, Chris totally had a better chance. Not only was he not a virgin, he also had enough hair to use hair product!

"I never thought about it like that," said Chris.

Back on the yacht, Colton refused to give Tia a straight answer about anything.

"I'm here to figure my s—t out," he explained, which sounded a lot like he was saying he wasn't ready to commit to her in case there's a hotter lady on the beach. It got to the point that we were agreeing with Jordan and Nick, who were convinced that Colton was just there to be on TV and appeared to be making plans to murder him.

Colton actually returned and interrupted the murder plans, asking Chris to go talk, which is of course where the cliffhanger came in.