How Beyoncé Achieved a "Lit-From-Within" Glow for Vogue

"She's all about being confident in your skin and owning your natural element," the makeup artist said in a press release. "This look was all about redefining glamorous as a state of mind. We focused on enhancing her natural brows, skin and structure—and bringing out that inner glow. It's a #boybeat."

The hero product: Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy.

To get a "lit-from-within glow," Sir John applied the product, after prepping her skin with Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, to the high points of her face.

"Always avoid shimmer on the front of the face. Apply it to your angles for sexiness," he suggested.

Then, he added a few drops of the liquid highlighter to her foundation and proceeded to create a "glowy contour."

While the product requires a bit of an investment—it's $44—the formula uses five active coconut ingredients Provitamin B5 to hydrate the skin. Sure, it's not skin-care, but it's pretty close, considering it's a highlighter. Plus, with metallic rose pigments, it brings life to olive and brown skin tones. See: Beyoncé.

"It's the one thing I have in my bag everywhere," he continued. "I use it for concerts, for shoots, for tours—I use it religiously."