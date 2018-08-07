Travis Scott Shuts Down Six Flags for Album Listening Party With Kylie Jenner, Fans and Friends

NEMO / BACKGRID
Travis Scott shut down Six Flags Magic Mountain on Monday night for an album listening party.
Kylie Jenner was by her beau's side in Valencia, Calif. as he celebrated the release of Astroworld, Travis' third studio album, which is named after a since-closed theme park in his hometown of Houston. Photos show the couple holding hands at Six Flags on Monday evening as they walked around the park together.
"They shut down Six Flags Magic Mountain and had a big listening party for fans and friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Kylie and Travis had the best night walking around the park and going on rides."
Kendall Jenner was also in attendance at the theme park celebration, where she had a "great time" hanging with friends.
Instagram Story
"Kendall was there as well and they all hung out together and had a great time," the eyewitness shares with E! News. "They did a lot of the big coasters and both Kylie and Travis seemed to be big adrenaline junkies. Then loved Goliath and Full Throttle and were screaming and laughing as they got off. They walked around the park with their arms linked and holding hands."
"They had a lot of their own security and park security as well. People were following them everywhere they went just trying to get a glimpse and to talk to them," the insider adds. "After they went on rides they stopped and got ice cream. They sat at a table with some friends and enjoyed their dessert. They really enjoyed the night and had a lot of fun."
Another source tells E! News that listening party was "reserved for 1000 people." Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods and Jaden Smith were at the event as well, which went from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
"Guests at the park were kicked out at 8 p.m. and they reopened at 9 p.m. for the event," the insider adds. "They had the inflatable Travis head in the front and were playing the album."
"They would close off a ride every time Travis wanted to go on one," the source continues, adding that Travis and Kylie were spotted "kissing" after one ride. "He had his arms around her, they seemed close and happy and stayed with a pretty close group of friends the entire night."
Prior to shutting down the theme park on Monday, Travis dropped his "Stop Trying to Be God" music video, in which Kylie appears as a modern day Virgin Mary. The 26-year-old rapper references his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, as well as their 6-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, on his latest album.