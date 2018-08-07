Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Break Up After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

TheImageDirect.com
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have called it quits after nearly two years of dating.
A source told E! News the two have experienced a series of "ups and downs" since returning from their romantic getaway to Italy.
"Kourtney and Younes have been arguing since coming back from their big Italy trip and have truly not been getting along," the insider told E! News.
The source said the two "decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split." Younes was also recently photographed getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico.
"Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy," the source continued. "Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It's upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over."
Younes commented on the split via Instagram after Daily Mail published a report and cited the photos.
"They really want me to be the bad guy," he wrote with a series of laughing emojis. "F--k your Hollywood bullsh-t (cant have fun with your friends no more)." He then added, "dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho."
Kourtney and Younes' romantic trip to Italy was just a few weeks ago. The two traveled everywhere from Rome to Capri. Even Kourtney's three kids and mother Kris Jenner joined in on the fun.
"Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around," another source told E! News at the time. "They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family."
However, there was trouble in paradise once the two got back. In July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of her donning a bikini; however, her now-ex didn't seem too fond of the post.
"That's what you need to show to get likes?" he wrote in a since-deleted comment.
The eldest Kardashian sibling also didn't take too kindly to Younes' words.
"Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive," another source said. "She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it."
Then again, this type of jealous behavior might not be new for the former couple.
"Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney," the aforementioned insider added. "When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn't want to share her with the world. It's been an issue in the past and has brought up all sorts of feelings for him."
Still, Younes has been there for Kourtney through a number of highs and lows. Fans will recall Kourtney and Younes met at a bar in Paris just before Kim Kardashian's robbery. He then stayed and supported the family through it all. An insider told E! News he was "really helpful and supportive during this time."
"And then he was like, 'I'm not leaving you guys,' and he like had to translate everything," Kourtney recalled on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Soon, the two started to casually date. However, they had one major problem to overcome—her ex Scott Disick.
"Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," a source told E! News back in May 2017. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."