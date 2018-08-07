Kim Kardashian's Photo of "Inseparable" Chicago and Saint West Will Melt Your Heart

Tue., Aug. 7, 2018

Chicago West, Saint West

Be still our beating hearts.

Kim Kardashian is not only a selfie expert, but also a master at snapping adorable pictures of her kids. Adding to her already budding collection, Kim posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram today of two of her kids, Chicago West and Saint West, sitting with each other. Saint is rocking a camouflage t-shirt and light green shorts while Chicago dons a peach onesie and the fuzziest of white socks. "These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," she captioned the picture.

Chicago, Saint, and North West's mom has a penchant for posting family photos either with her children or of them all cuddling together. In one such picture, Kim snuggles with her three kids and quoted husband Kanye West in her caption with "Welcome to the good life."

Saint West's Cutest Pics

Another one of Kim's Instagram photos proves just how inseparable the middle and youngest child really are. Saint, in a blue Mickey Mouse onesie, wraps his arms around baby Chicago. "Sometimes we all need hugs," she wrote.

Saint isn't the one lucky Kardashian kid who gets to hang out and take sweet pictures with Chicago. On Friday, Kim uploaded a photo of Chicago playing with Khloe Kardashian's baby, True Thompson. Kim told her Instagram followers in the caption that these cousins are "best friends for life!!!!"

While Saint wasn't in that photo with True and Chicago, he and North are getting a bit of a more high-profile photo shoot. Kanye West, North, and Saint will appear together in September's issue of Harper's Bazaar for their ICONS edition.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

