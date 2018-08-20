Celebrate Amy Adams' Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role Ever

Francois Duhamel/Sony Pictures
It's time to celebrate, because today is Amy Adams birthday!
The American actress turns 44 today, so it seems only fitting that we take a look back on all of her impressive roles throughout her long career.
Sure, eating cake in her honor is another totally acceptable way to go, but we're going to stick with the best roles plan...at least for now.
Throughout her career, Adams has proved that she is a chameleon on screen.
She has been in rom-coms (like The Wedding Date), dramas (like American Hustle) and most recently has become the lead on the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects.
With every project the actress has shown us her range and expertise as an actor and we are always impressed with what she puts out.
That being said, we're not exactly sure which of her roles is the best of them all.
In order to celebrate the birthday girl we want to know which of her roles you think is a cut above the rest.
Vote now and maybe order a cupcake to toast Adams...even though you're not actually with her!
Universal Pictures
The Wedding Date
Amy Adams stars as the bride-to-be and little sister of Kat (Debra Messing) in 2005's The Wedding Date and she's so good. Sure, the movie is about Kat coming back to England to see her sister get married only to find out that her sister is the one who slept with her ex many years ago, but Adams does nail the mean, selfish sister role and somehow makes us not completely hate her at the same time.
Disney
Enchanted
The Italian-born actress was born to play a princess, she just was. In Enchanted, Adams plays Giselle, who is from Andalasia and finds herself in New York City after being sent away by the evil queen. The good news is that she finds love with an NYC lawyer. The bad news, she was supposed to be getting married back home before she was transported to the city.
Universal Studios
Charlie Wilson's War
In 2007, Adams played Bonnie Bach, one of Charlie Wilson's (Tom Hanks) assistants in Charlie Wilson's War, which is about a Texas congressman who does everything he can to assist rebels in Afghanistan against their war with the Soviets. Her role might not have been massive, but the film itself was a huge success and Adams' work was a part of the reason why.
Miramax
Doubt
Adams was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Sister James in Doubt, which is about a Catholic principal who questions a priest's relationship with a troubled young student. The film is excellent, the cast is wonderful and the whole time you're asking, how did it not win at least one of the five Oscars it was up for?
Columbia Pictures
Julie & Julia
Food lovers, this one's for you! In 2009, Adams teamed up again with Meryl Streep to tell the story of Julia Child's (Streep) cooking journey mixed with blogger Julie Powell's (Adams) desire to cook all of Child's first cookbook. Spoiler alert: it's not as easy as you might expect.
Universal Pictures
Leap Year
Leap Year is a highly underrated rom-com that takes place in Ireland. Throughout the film the 44-year-old actress' character is on a mission to surprise her boyfriend in Dublin on Leap Day in order to propose to him...because it's tradition that if a lady proposes on this specific day in Ireland that man must accept it. Of course, it's a rom-com so Anna (Adams) doesn't have the easiest time getting to her destination and falls for an Irishman while distracted.
Paramount Pictures
The Fighter
The red-haired beauty plays Mark Wahlberg's love interest in The Fighter, which focuses on the story of Micky Ward as he tries to find his way in the boxing world and take his shot at greatness.
Walt Disney Studios
The Muppets
When a Muppet fanatic needs help to get the Muppet gang back together and save one of their life-long treasures from being torn down, he enlists the help of two humans, one of which is Adams and she is hilarious. It doesn't hurt that her fellow human costar is Jason Segel either.
Warner Bros.
Man of Steel
In 2013, Adams took on the iconic role of Lois Lane in Man of Steel and of course she was great. She starred alongside Henry Cavill who took on the role of Clark Kent and Superman and used his powers to help keep Earth from perishing.
Warner Bros.
Her
The Colorado-raised actress plays an ally and friend to Joaquin Phoenix's Theodore in Her. In the movie Theodore falls in love with an operating system designed to cater to his every need and Adam's character seems to be the only one willing to accept his newfound love.
Sony Pictures
American Hustle
In another Oscar-nominated performance, Adams plays Sydney Prosser, a seductive and smart woman who is partners with a con man named Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) in American Hustle. Together they are forced to work for a wild and reckless FBI agent who makes them take on the world of Jersey power-brokers and the Mafia.
Leah Gallo, The Weinstein Company
Big Eyes
Adams channels her inner artist in Big Eyes where she plays painter Margaret Keane, who had great success in the 1950s, and later major problems when her husband claimed credit for her work in the 1960s.
Jan Thijs/Paramount Pictures
Arrival
In 2016, Adams portrayed linguist Louise Banks, who is recruited by the military to communicate with aliens who have landed all around the world. The movie is wild, intense and full of twists and turns and Adams' performance is amazing.
Merrick Morton/Focus Features
Nocturnal Animals
Jake Gyllenhaal and Adams star as a divorced couple in this 2016 thriller and we're still a little stirred up after watching it. Both characters discover dark truths about one another after their divorce and one thing is certain...revenge is always on the table.
HBO
Sharp Objects
The actress currently stars on HBO's limited series Sharp Objects and from episode one fans have been hooked. Adams plays Camille Preaker, a reporter for the St. Louis Chronicle, who is sent to her hometown of Wind Gap to look into a story about two missing girls, one of which is found dead and thought to have been murdered. The mystery, intrigue and secrets from her past keep us glued to our seats week after week.