Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Not Paying Child Support

Angelina Jolie alleged in a court filing Tuesday that Brad Pitt has not paid any "meaningful" child support since their drawn-out divorce proceedings began in 2016—and he "has a duty to pay child support," her attorney wrote in a two-page brief, which was filed in L.A. Superior Court and obtained by NBC News. "Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half," Jolie plans to request a court order "for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

The court filing did not define what "meaningful" child support is.

A Pitt insider who is familiar with the situation counters, "Brad always fulfills his commitments."

Jolie's spokeswoman, Mindy Nyby, told E! News Tuesday, "The aim of Angelina's routine court filing is to promote closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. Today, her lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, asked to appear before a judge to schedule a status conference in the case, hoping to address the financial issue amid their separation; Pitt's rep did not immediately respond to request comment when contacted by E! News about Jolie's filing. Under California law, each parent is responsible for providing for their kids, based upon the agreement between the couple; per Jolie's attorney, the exes had an "informal" agreement.