Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Rumored Romance With Sophia Hutchins

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, 2018 ESPYS

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner is trying to keep her romantic life private.

After attending the 2018 ESPYS with Sophia Hutchins, fans have been curious to know if the gold medalist has found a new girlfriend.

But when speaking to Variety for their Trans Hollywood Issue, the athlete wasn't ready to reveal too much information.

"We are not going to get into that," Caitlyn explained to the publication "But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends."

In recent weeks, that friendship has been put on display through social media. Whether enjoying a round of golf or getting red carpet ready, these two appear to enjoy time together. But for the time being, both parties aren't focused on media attention.

Photos

Caitlyn Jenner's Family Photos

Laverne Cox, Variety

Jill Greenberg, Variety

"I don't do a lot of media. I don't want to be seen everywhere. Today, I'm very politically involved. Nobody really knows it. I do it very quietly because I have been so criticized by the liberal side of the media," Caitlyn shared in her latest interview. "I can get more things done if I don't stick my nose into everything publicly. I like going to Washington, D.C., doing what I do, but doing it quietly."

Sophia, who serves as the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation added, "Coming from a reality show, where every detail of your life is documented, to not seeking any press is kind of a big change. Caitlyn is not working on these issues for press attention. She's doing it because she genuinely wants to help the community."

Outside of the political space, Caitlyn shared that she's less focused about returning to reality TV.

At the same time, she wouldn't rule out a dream role in the Marvel franchise. "I want to play the baddest-ass lady you've ever seen in your life," she shared. "They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice."

But until then, the Olympic athlete wants everyone to know that her life is "so simple" now that she can be herself all day.

"I think people think when you transition, it is this tremendous thing, and now you're a totally different person. I'm still the same person," she shared. "Caitlyn lived inside me all my life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Caitlyn Jenner , LGBTQ , Magazines , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Jordan Ozuna, Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima's Mystery Woman Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Gina Rodriguez, Instagram

Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero: "I'm Stuck With That Man for Life"

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Best Blockbuster Movie This Summer

Beyonce, September Vogue

How Beyoncé Achieved a "Lit-From-Within" Glow for Vogue

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry Recovering From Gastrointestinal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Split: A Timeline of Their Surprise Romance

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott Shuts Down Six Flags for Album Listening Party With Kylie Jenner, Fans and Friends

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.