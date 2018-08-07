Eva Longoria Shares the Best Part of Life as a New Mom

It's been a little over a months since Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Bastón welcomed their son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, into the world. During the premiere of her film Dog Days, the actress revealed the best part of being a new mom.

"Other than this little beautiful creature that came into this world, just going on a new journey with him and being a witness to his life is pretty exciting," she said while walking the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The Desperate Housewives alumna had her glam team get her red-carpet ready for the big premiere.

"I was breastfeeding Santiago and my hair and makeup team were there getting me done," she said. "Yeah, it was pretty relaxed."