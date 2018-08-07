American Horror Story: Apocalypse Returning Cast Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe and More

Ryan Murphy's getting the band back together.

The American Horror Story co-creator announced returning cast members for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the crossover season between American Horror Story: Murder House, season one, and American Horror Story: Coven, the show's third season.

Returning to the fold are: Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and....Stevie Nicks.

He made the announcement on Twitter, and added, "So thrilled the family is together again!"

The full cast of AHS: Apocalypse features, but isn't limited to Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson, Cody Fern and Joan Collins