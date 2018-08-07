West Hollywood Calls for Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star to Be Removed

West Hollywood wants to see one less star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The city council approved a resolution that urges the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald Trump's star.

"West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame," Mayor John Duran shared on Twitter Monday evening. "#horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain."

The council will now send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

So could the resolution have a serious impact quickly? It doesn't appear to be the case.