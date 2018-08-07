West Hollywood Calls for Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star to Be Removed

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 9:50 AM

Donald Trump, Election Day

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

West Hollywood wants to see one less star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The city council approved a resolution that urges the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald Trump's star.

"West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame," Mayor John Duran shared on Twitter Monday evening. "#horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain."

The council will now send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

So could the resolution have a serious impact quickly? It doesn't appear to be the case.

Donald Trump Cameos in Movies and on TV

"Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting," President/CEO of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Leron Gubler said in a statement to E! News. "As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Just a couple of weeks ago, police were called to the president's star on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue after a man allegedly vandalized the area.

And back in October 2016, a man dressed as a construction worker was seen on video taking a sledgehammer and pickax to Donald's star on Hollywood Boulevard.

"The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees...When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark," Leron shared in a previous statement to E! News. "Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property."

In 2007, Donald received his star before the season seven premiere of his reality show The Apprentice.

The businessman would call the ceremony "a special moment in my life"

