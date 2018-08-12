Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The teens have spoken!

Tonight, the 2018 Teen Choice Awards were broadcast live from The Forum starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Nick Cannon hosted the annual award ceremony and Lele Pons serving as his co-host.

Auli'i Cravalho, Noah Cyrus, Nina Dobrev, Red Gerard, Lucy Hale, Olivia Holt, Lauren Jauregui, Anna Kendrick, Chloe Kim, Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris Pratt, Jojo Siwa, Hudson Yang and Maddie Ziegler were among those to walk the pink carpet. Performers included Khalid, Lauv, Evvie McKinney, Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor.



This article will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.

In the meantime, take a look at all of this year's nominees: