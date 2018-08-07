EXCLUSIVE!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt "Not Even Close" to Settling Divorce as They Near Two-Year Mark

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 6:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Getty Images

When it comes to their kids, finding a custody agreement that works for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is of the utmost importance, even as they near the two-year mark of their shocking announcement.

"Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce," a source tells E! News. "They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process."

The person close to the former couple adds, "There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."

Photos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

Brad Pitt

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala

Both adults are keen on "working out the details of the divorce," per the source, but have been "unable to reach an agreement that they are both happy about."

The custody schedule the pair formerly agreed upon was disrupted this summer after Jolie accepted a role for a movie that was being filmed in Europe, and requested to "take all six kids with her for the duration of the shoot." At the time, Pitt kept her from taking the children abroad, with a source explaining, "Brad isn't opposed to that. But she can't leave with the kids for several months."

Ultimately, a judge ruled "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" for the children and that he finds it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

Hackers, Angelina Jolie

MGM

This resulted in Brad having custody of five of the children, not including Maddox since he is 16 and allowed to choose how he spends his time with either parent, from June 27 to July 1 for ten hours each day, while they lived in London.

"Brad has been spending some time with the children this summer but he would like to be able to spend more time with them," the insider shared. "He really enjoys the time that he gets to spend with them."

The former Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars have tried to keep things civil but "things with Angelina have been strained as they work things out."

However, considering the difficulties the family has had to overcome since initiating the split—namely Pitt's struggles with alcoholism and an alleged child abuse incident—relations between Pitt and his children have improved. (Following an investigation, Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations in November 2016.) "He feels this is a huge victory. It's a big step and he hopes to continue getting back on track with each of the kids," a source told E! News following the resolution of the summer custody issues.

Let's hope the actors are soon able to peacefully resolve their divorce for the sake of all parties involved. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Angelina Jolie , Divorces , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Are You The One?, Gianna Hammer, Hayden Weaver, Uche Nwosu, Clinton Moxam

Does MTV’s Are You The One? Actually Work? These Couples Are (Surprisingly) Still Together

Tom Felton, Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Tom Felton Exchange Broomsticks for Skateboards in Harry Potter Reunion

Tamera Mowry Searching for Missing Niece After Bar Shooting

Grey's Anatomy

What's Going on With These Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples?

Charles Melton, Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes Fights Back After a Fan Criticizes Her Relationship With Charles Melton

Mandy Moore, Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore Reflects on "Dark" Times and Life After Ryan Adams Divorce

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Steps Out in All Black After Today Cancellation

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.