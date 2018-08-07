BREAKING!

Lady Gaga Launches Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga, Las Vegas Residency

Inez and Vinoodh

Lady Gaga is ready to razzle dazzle 'em.

The singer confirmed Tuesday she will launch a Las Vegas residency at the end of the year, at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. The superstar will be performing a total of 27 dates, but she'll be putting on different shows: Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.

The former will focus on the 32-year-old singer's biggest pop hits, while the latter will feature stripped-down versions of her catalogue, as well as music from The Great American Songbook.

"I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before," the singer told E! News. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music." Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International, added, "Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular."

Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, and a limited number of VIP packages, including meet and greets, will be available to purchase. Members of the singer's Little Monsters fan community will also be able to buy pre-sale tickets Aug. 8. at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation says prices start at $77.90. For more ticketing information, visit her official website.

Fans can also buy Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano bundles for select dates.

Photos

13 Biggest Celebs to Take on Las Vegas

Here is the complete list of Lady Gaga Enigma shows:

Dec. 28, 2018

Dec. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018

Jan. 17, 2019

Jan. 19, 2019,

Jan. 24, 2019

Jan. 26, 2019

Jan. 31, 2019

Feb. 2, 2019

May 30, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 6, 2019

June 8, 2019

June 12, 2019

June 14, 2019

Oct. 17, 2019

Oct. 19, 2019

Oct. 23, 2019

Oct. 25, 2019

Oct. 31, 2019

Nov. 2, 2019

Nov. 6, 2019

Nov. 8, 2019

Here is the complete list of Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Shows:

Jan. 20, 2019

Feb. 3, 2019

June 2, 2019

June 9, 2019

Gaga, who headlined a stadium tour last summer, will next appear in the movie A Star Is Born.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Las Vegas , Concerts , Music , Entertainment , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Trying to be God music video

Kylie Jenner Appears as Virgin Mary in Travis Scott's New Music Video

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Watch All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Reputation Tour Collaborations

Paula Abdul's Major Music Comeback

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

5 Songs on Travis Scott's Astroworld That Mention Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Drake's "In My Feelings" Music Video Features La La Anthony

No, Pink Didn't Cancel a Concert Just to Take a Beach Day

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.