Brooklyn Decker "Taken Aback" by "How Good of a Kisser" Adam Sandler Is

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 5:40 AM

Adam Sandler is a good kisser—just ask Brooklyn Decker.

The model appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and dished on her Just Go With It co-star's smooching skills.

"Yes, Adam Sandler is a good kisser, and other actresses have said the same thing to me," she said. "They've come up to me—other actresses who've kissed him—and said, 'Hey, so, good right?'"

In fact, Decker said she was "taken aback by how good of a kisser he was."

"He's a great kisser and he's also a gentleman," she continued, "which I think makes the whole experience just nice."

However, Sandler isn't the only actor she's kissed. When asked about which other Jewish stars she's kissed, she cited Max Greenfield. While the actress said he's a "good kisser," she didn't rave about his proficiencies like she did with Sandler.

Read

Drew Barrymore Plots Her Next Movie With Adam Sandler—and It's Not What You'd Expect

Sandler and Decker appeared in Just Go With It with Jennifer Aniston in 2011. However, her role as Palmer had a lasting impression on a certain Bravo star. During her guest appearance with Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson, the actress learned that Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks allegedly named her daughter after her character.

Watch the video to see Decker's interview.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

