Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Put Their Relationship Knowledge to the Test on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After viewers watched Garrett Yrigoyen propose to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the two appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put their knowledge of one another to the test. 

The couple played "Fiancé My Name," which is similar to The Newlywed Game without the marital status. Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the lovebirds on facts about their betrothed for the chance to win prizes. The host grilled them on their partner's middle name, the name of one of their grandparents, the name of their high school and the name of their current or childhood pet. The prizes ranged from a panini press to a full dinner set.

Watch the video to see how many questions Yrigoyen and Kufrin answered correctly.

Read

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Had "Positive" Conversation With Becca Kufrin Before The Bachelorette Finale

It certainly has been a whirlwind experience for the couple. After fans watched Yrigoyen pop the question on a beach in The Maldives, Kurfrin and her fiancé sat down with Bachelor host Chris Harrison to talk about their plans for the future. According to the happy couple, they plan to spend a little time in each of their home states and then possibly move to California. They also revealed they haven't finalized any wedding plans.

Yrigoyen also took the opportunity to address his social media controversy. Back in May, the medical sales rep came under fire after former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey shared screenshots of Yrigoyen liking several offensive posts, including those that mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and members of the transgender community. 

While Yrigoyen apologized for his actions at the time, he decided to reiterate his feelings Monday night.

"When I was liking things, it was going against what she stands for, and that made it really hard on us as a couple," he said. "So when we started talking about that, we got through that together, and we're growing, we're progressing, and we're moving forward."

Kufrin's journey to find love didn't come without a little heartbreak. Before accepting Yrigoyen's proposal, she said goodbye to Blake Horstmann. While Horstmann left the show in tears, he later told Kufrin he was glad she found happiness.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Engagements , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Dramatic Breakups On and Off Camera

The Bachelorette, Finale, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Speak Out on Instagram Controversy

The Bachelorette, Finale, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Finale: Who's Engaged and Who's Completely and Totally Devastated?

The 100, Eliza Taylor, Lola Flanery

The 100 Will Likely Not End With Season 6 and More CW News

Harry Styles Secretly Lived in an Attic for Over a Year

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

The First American Horror Story: Apocalypse Teaser Is Beyond Creepy

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin Joins Crazy Ex-Girlfriend In "Reimagining" of Key Character

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.