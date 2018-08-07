Leona Lewis Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Dennis Jauch

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:04 AM

Dennis Jauch, Leona Lewis, Engaged

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Leona Lewis is no longer bleeding love!

After eight years together, the singer is engaged to longtime beau Dennis Jauch, according to multiple reports. 

The "Better in Time" songstress teased the exciting news on social media Monday, subtly showing off her diamond bauble while soaking up the sun in San Juan, Puerto Rico with her future hubby. Lewis, 33, posed for several snapshots on her Instagram Stories, looking vacation ready in a floral two-piece set. 

Jauch's proposal comes right in time, as the lovebirds recently celebrated their anniversary. The choreographer shared a photo collage in honor of the occassion, writing on Instagram, "It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories." 

Leona Lewis, Engaged

Instagram

Leona and Dennis' love story began in 2010, when they met after he worked as a backup dancer on her tour. 

The British star prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, rarely stepping out for red carpet events as a couple. They last attended Elton John's Oscars viewing party in 2017. 

In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Leona revealed how she and Dennis make long-distance work.

"Before, I thought I wanted to be young and single, then once I was I realized it wasn't all it was cracked up to be," she explained. "We're together, but because we both travel so much we have to make a huge effort to see one another. If we are within an hour of each other one of us will jump on a plane to see the other. I think the most unexpected meeting place was in Romania."

Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs.!

People was first to break the news. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

