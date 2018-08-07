Jane Has Quite a Choice to Make in The Bold Type Finale Sneak Peek

  • By
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 7:00 AM

Jane's got a truly important decision to make on The Bold Type, and obviously there are only two women who can help her make it, even if they're all the way in France.  

With her BRCA status looming overhead, Jane (Katie Stevens) has to decide on an "egg popsicle daddy" before she freezes her eggs, and she's got two pretty solid choices in the clip above, exclusive to E! News. There's Ben, a good, sweet, compassionate person, and Ryan, with whom she's got that thing. 

Only Jane can really make the decision, but Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Kat (Aisha Dee) are there to support her in whatever way they can, even if the only way they can support her is offering airline miles for her own trip to France, or by contributing a story about once sleeping with an airline pilot. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Tonight's finale, "We'll Always Have Paris," finds Sutton and Kat jetting off to Fashion Week, where Sutton gains some new perspective on her job and Kat works on her relationship with Adena while also trying to throw a fabulous Paris party. 

The Bold Type airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

