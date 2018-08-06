Kylie Jenner Appears as Virgin Mary in Travis Scott's New Music Video

Travis Scott called upon his most divine muse for his latest music video.

Kylie Jenner makes a cameo in her boyfriend's visual for "Stop Trying to Be God," which dropped Monday and is apart of the rapper's new album, Astroworld. The striking music video makes several biblical references, and even features Kylie as a modern day Virgin Mary.

In one scene, the 20-year-old E! reality star glows a luminescent gold color as she's seen tending to Scott after he's lit on fire. The final scene also stars Kylie, who wears a sequined gown while holding a lamb in a manger.

Kylie is prominently featured on her beau's third studio album, with 26-year-old Scott making several references to their relationship and their 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.