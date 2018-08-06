Serena Williams Sends Inspiring Message After Feeling "Like I Was Not a Good Mom"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 5:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams

Instagram

Serena Williams took to Instagram to send a special message to fellow moms out there.

The tennis champion posted a lengthy caption on a photo that showed her with one foot perched on a rock as the sun sets above the ocean in the background. The photo itself embodies Serena's many feats and her perseverance. 

Serena's caption begins, "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk." The "funk" had a specific purpose: "Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom." 

The Grand Slam winner expressed her preferred method of dealing with her "postpartum emotions": talking to her family. The fellow Williams women provide Serena with validation "that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Then there's Serena's other baby: tennis. "I work a lot, I train, and I'm trying to be the best athlete I can be," she wrote. 

Serena lost in the Wimbledon finals to Angelique Kerber, but she got to that point less than a year after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. She shared a message with fellow working moms and how she relates to them. "I'm not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing," she admitted.

The clothing designer continued praising parenting champions: "Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes."

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Serena wants everyone out there to know, "if you are having a rough day or week--it's ok--I am, too!!!" 

Alexis Olympia's mom has been transparent since the start about all of her struggles, including her needing an emergency C-section. She said she was "lucky to have survived." In one post-birth interview, Serena shed light on her near-death experience in the hospital: "First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs."

Serena and Alexis Olympia graced Vogue's February cover together and disclosed her difficulties with motherhood. "Sometimes I get really down and feel like, 'Man, I can't do this,'" she said.

But in the words of the tennis G.O.A.T. herself, "There's always tomm!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Babies , Top Stories , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Kids , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains a Lot But We're Still Confused

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)

Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, 2018 Innovator Awards, WSJ

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's Reunion Is Making Us Want a 23 Jump Street

Paige, Lana, Nia Jax, Total Divas 808

Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas

Modern Family

Modern Family Twist: Who's Pregnant?

Erika Costell, Jake Paul

YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Erika Costella Announce Breakup

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.