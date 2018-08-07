Nikki and Brie Bella Promise to ''Inspire, Motivate and Connect'' With Fans When Total Bellas Season Four Returns!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nirvana Food &amp;amp; Wine Festival

Courtesy Jenelle Bonifield

People can't get enough of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, so it's no wonder E! Entertainment has officially picked up another season of Total Bellas.

The network confirmed the exciting season four news today. In case you were unaware, season three of Total Bellas was the series' most watched one to date. And, to be honest, that isn't necessarily shocking to hear as the Bella Twins faced all sorts of very relatable issues while filming this past season.

For starters, Nikki bravely let the Total Bellas cameras document the dissolution of her engagement to John Cena. As for Brie, the WWE star faced the challenges of being a working mom head on. Of course, we can't forget to mention Brie's husband Daniel Bryan's triumphant return to the WWE ring.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

"Nikki and Brie's willingness to be open about their struggles and celebrate their triumphs with their fans is what makes Total Bellas such a hit with our audience," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! "The Bella Twins embody the strong, empowered women that we celebrate here at E!, and we are so excited to see what the future has in store for them next."

Unsurprisingly, both Brie and Nikki are thrilled to hear that Total Bellas has been greenlit for a fourth season. "I'm so excited for another season of Total Bellas and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army," Brie noted.

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

"I can't wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure," added Nikki.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait until season four for more of the Bella twins. In fact, Nikki and Brie's journey continues throughout Total Divas' eighth season, premiering on Sept. 19.

As was previously teased, the new season will cover Nikki and Brie's ongoing professional success, as well as the return of WWE Superstar Paige. We honestly couldn't be more excited!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Total Divas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Daniel Bryan , Weddings , Breakups , Celeb Kids , Reality TV , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Jordan Ozuna, Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima's Mystery Woman Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Gina Rodriguez, Instagram

Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero: "I'm Stuck With That Man for Life"

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Best Blockbuster Movie This Summer

Beyonce, September Vogue

How Beyoncé Achieved a "Lit-From-Within" Glow for Vogue

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry Recovering From Gastrointestinal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Split: A Timeline of Their Surprise Romance

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott Shuts Down Six Flags for Album Listening Party With Kylie Jenner, Fans and Friends

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.