15 PJs and Loungewear You Can Live in All Summer Long

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 4:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Summer PJ's

Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy

Getting you out of your PJs is a mission any day of the year (let's be real).

Why get dressed unless you have to? Well, we all know we have to at least once in a while, but for those rare moments you actually can spend the entire day in bed snuggling with your pets, you're going to take advantage of it. But when its summertime, those winter flannels are suddenly suffocating and the philosophy less is more truly comes into play. Simply put: When it comes to warm weather appropriate loungewear, you don't always need less fabric, just lighter weight fabric.

From jumpsuits to matching sets and oversized shirts, here are 15 summer-approved PJs that are as cool as they are cute.

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Splendid

BUY IT: Splendid Always Stripe PJ Set, $78

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Cosabella

BUY IT: Cosabella Bella Top & Pant PJ Set, $130

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Sundry

BUY IT: Sundry Stars Skinny Sweatpants, $98

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

PJ Salvage

BUY IT: PJ Salvage Loungin' Around PJ Top, $44

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Wildfox

BUY IT: Wildfox Lovestruck Sweatpants, $118

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

LOVE Stories

BUY IT: LOVE Stories Cara Pajama Tank Top, $75

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Cotton Citizen

BUY IT: Cotton Citizen Aspen Sweatpants, $195

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Plush

BUY IT: Plush Ultra Soft Boyfriend Sleep Shirt, $119

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Terez

BUY IT: Terez Rainbow Trim Jogger Pants, $101

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Splendid

BUY IT: Splendid Cinched Jumpsuit, $78

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Terez

BUY IT: Terez Foil Printed Jogger Pants, $108

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Bluebella

BUY IT: Bluebella Beau PJ SET, $68

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Eberjey

BUY IT: Eberjey Cropped Heather Pant, $69

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Honeydew Intimates

BUY IT: Honeydew Intimates Rayon Tee & Woven Short Pajamas, $15

Shopping: Summer Pajamas

Current/Elliott

BUY IT: Current/Elliott The Dallas Sweatpant, $60

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, LOVE Magazine

Kendall Jenner Says She Was on ''Verge of a Mental Breakdown'' in 2017

Hayden Panettiere's Mystery Man Revealed

Zendaya Talks Creating Opportunities For Women of Color

ESC: NYFW Families, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Defends Kendall Jenner Over Alleged Dog Bite Incident

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Spends Time With George Clooney at His Lake Como Villa

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner and Her Daughter Got Lost While Kayaking and Had to Be Rescued

Zendaya, September Cover, Marie Claire

Zendaya Opens Up About Disney and Breaking Down Racial Barriers in the Entertainment Industry

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.