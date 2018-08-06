Kim Kardashian Defends Kendall Jenner Over Alleged Dog Bite Incident

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 3:45 PM
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian is coming to Kendall Jenner's defense over an incident involving the supermodel's dog.
Over the weekend, TMZ reported that cops were called on the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after her Doberman Pinscher allegedly bit a little girl. The outlet stated that Kendall was at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles on Sunday with boyfriend Ben Simmons when the incident occurred, but there were no obvious puncture wounds so the staff at the deli administered ice. An eyewitness also tells E! News that the dog didn't actually bite the girl, he just scared her, causing her to cry. The eyewitness shares that the dog made a growling sound as the girl approached and lunged toward her, but didn't actually bite her.
The Los Angeles Police Department has also confirmed to E! News that no police officers responded to this call and that they are not investigating this incident because a crime did not occur. If anything were to happen now it would be a civil matter and not criminal.
According to a source, Ben and Kendall have previously been to Beverly Glen Deli a "couple of times" in the past. "Ben and Kendall seem very normal and low-key," the insider tells E! News, adding that they "always treat the staff very politely."
The source also shares that the couple was sitting outside when the incident with the dog occurred, but "the girl was not bitten and had no physical markings that would indicate the dog made any contact with her."
When the little girl's mom called to report the incident to police, she was overheard on the phone telling 911 that "Kendall Jenner's dog bit my daughter," according to the insider.
Eyewitnesses describe the mother as "somewhat hysterical," and even though Kendall stuck around for a period of time, others at the restaurant told her that "she better get out of there, and she and Ben listened and got the dog and left."
Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet https://t.co/9Wwd9orILO— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018
oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless 🙏🏼 https://t.co/2rICVG6yCF— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 6, 2018
As reports about the incident started surfacing, one social media user wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Add this to the growing list of reasons why @KendallJenner is a disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being who doesn't deserve to be idolized. (Yes, I went there.)."
After seeing the tweet on Monday, Kim decided to clap back in defense of her sister. "Do u know Kendall? She's the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know!" Kim replied to the Twitter user. "Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet."
Minutes later, Kendall also replied to the social media user, "oof i'm sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i'll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle
Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)
Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?