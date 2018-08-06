Jennifer Garner and Her Daughter Got Lost While Kayaking and Had to Be Rescued

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Cool mom Jennifer Garner couldn't paddle herself out of one situation in Stockholm, Sweden.

In an Instagram posted Monday, Garner admitted that she and her eldest daughter Violet ran into some navigation issues on a kayaking trip. The photograph shows a silhouette of Garner and her daughter paddling together on the calm waters with the beautiful pink and yellow sunset in the background. In her caption, Garner prefaced the mild disaster with "On a pre-middle school sneak away with my eldest..." and what happened next is a question and answer session.

"Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes," she writes. 

Getting lost in a tiny two-person boat was just the tip of the iceberg. Allow the 13 Going on 30 actress to explain: "Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so."

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

Even ending up in a Swedish shipping lane while lost on a kayak wasn't the end for Garner and Violet. There's one final part: "Did we have to be rescued? Yup."

If Garner's hashtags speak the truth, she and her daughter still really enjoyed their time together in Stockholm. According to Garner, "#thesunsetwasabigupside." Other than sunsets being officially sponsored by the actress herself, she also thanked her modern-day Swedish superhero and photographer of Garner in Swedish sunsets, Mattias. 

Mattias wasn't the only rock star in the situation. Garner praised her daughter because "#shenevercomplained."

When Garner isn't getting lost in a kayak, she can also be found being a super relatable mom with not enough hands to carry all her stuff or hanging out with the model for kitchen goals, Ina Garten.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Vacation , Celebrity Families , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shopping: Summer PJ's

15 PJs and Loungewear You Can Live in All Summer Long

Kendall Jenner, LOVE Magazine

Kendall Jenner Says She Was on ''Verge of a Mental Breakdown'' in 2017

Hayden Panettiere's Mystery Man Revealed

Zendaya Talks Creating Opportunities For Women of Color

ESC: NYFW Families, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Defends Kendall Jenner Over Alleged Dog Bite Incident

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Spends Time With George Clooney at His Lake Como Villa

Zendaya, September Cover, Marie Claire

Zendaya Opens Up About Disney and Breaking Down Racial Barriers in the Entertainment Industry

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.