EXCLUSIVE!

Squats Before Shots: Bachelor in Paradise Stars Reveal Their Workout and Diet Secrets Before Hitting the Beach

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

BRB, booking it to a Stairmaster ASAP.

Why? Because Bachelor in Paradise season five premieres tonight, which means 1. reuniting with some of our favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and 2. getting some serious inspiration to hit the gym as they hit the beach. Of course, they worked hard ahead of filming for the ABC reality hit, and when we hit the BIP set in Mexico, we asked the cast to spill their workout regimes. Spoiler alert: they worked their asses off to get asses like that. 

"I lived at the gym, I lived on the Stairmaster," Bibiana Julian, who also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games spinoff earlier this year, told E! News. "Squatting and seeing my personal trainer, that was massive prepping for Paradise. I had two weeks off from work just to focus on my body and myself."

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Scandalous Moments

Krystal Nielson, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

ABC/Craig Sjodin

And personal trainer Krystal Nielson, who became one of the breakout contestants during Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season, also upped her usual healthy routine to get in Paradise-ready shape.

"I definitely increased my strength training. I definitely focused on lifting heavier and working with less rest...just more intensity," she revealed, also admitting she packed more workout equipment than clothes in her suitcase. 

Tia Booth, who started working with a personal trainer 2-3 times a week, focused on changing her diet ahead of the trip down to Mexico, where a lot of focus would be on her previous relationship with Colton Underwood

I've just been watching what I'm eating. If I have food with salt or any kind of butter on it or anything on it it's overwhelming now," she said. "I've just trained my body to get used to veggies and protein." 

Krystal also switched up her diet a bit, telling us she "increased her water" and "upped her intermittent fasting window." 

To hear what the guys did to prep for their trip to Mexico, press play on the video above for our interviews straight from the Bachelor in Paradise set.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Are You The One?, Gianna Hammer, Hayden Weaver, Uche Nwosu, Clinton Moxam

Does MTV’s Are You The One? Actually Work? These Couples Are (Surprisingly) Still Together

Grey's Anatomy

What's Going on With These Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples?

Patricia Altschul, Ashley Jacobs

Patricia Altschul Wins Shadiest Reaction to Ashley Jacobs' Southern Charm Exit

John Legend, A Legendary Christmas

Let John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Get You in the Holiday Spirit With This Gorgeous New Poster

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

NeNe Leakes Gets Emotional When The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ladies Surprise Her

Milo Ventimiglia, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

See Milo Ventimiglia, Darren Criss and More TV Actors Adorably React to Becoming PCAs Finalists

Modern Family

Sarah Hyland Knew About the Modern Family Pregnancy Reveal for Months

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.