Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Shares Cryptic Message Amid Thomas Ravenel Breakup Rumors

In the case of Kathryn Dennis vs. Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm's fiery redhead may get the last laugh after all.

After fans of the Bravo reality TV series watched as Thomas Ravenel's new girlfriend continued to butt heads with the mother of his two children, Kate Casey of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast claims to have confirmed T. Rav and Ashley are no longer together. Casey said she heard the news straight from Ashley herself, who allegedly took responsibility for breaking things off with the controversial bachelor and said she's since blocked his number.

As Casey explained, "...[She] really had come to the conclusion that she was going to set up a new life, away from Santa Barbara, in another state across the country." But after having a conversation with Ashley about the "chaos" that came with dating Ravenel, Casey said, "I think it actually started to work. She's told me that they've broken up, and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that's true."

So is there any truth to the rumors floating around Charleston? Ashley is pleading the fifth, but not without a few cryptic messages along the way.