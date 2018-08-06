Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About Daughter Princess Eugenie's Upcoming Wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York is fully embracing her role as the Mother of the Bride ("MOB") before her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Sarah Ferguson—more popularly known as "Fergie"—dished out details to BBC's The One Show about the princess' wedding and how excited she is to finally become a grandmother. Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbankare set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same aisle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked down just a few months ago.

During her interview with The One Show, Fergie gushed over Brooksbank. "Jack is an amazing bringer of light and he brings joy," she said.