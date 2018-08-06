See Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Margot Robbie is the spitting image of '60s cover girl Sharon Tate in a first look at the actress in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Australian native gave her Instagram followers a peek at her character for the Quentin Tarantino film. In the highly-anticipated thriller, the 28-year-old will play the late model and wife of Roman Polanski, who was murdered in her Hollywood Hills home by the Manson family on August 8, 1969.

Starring alongside the Wolf of Wall Street actress is her former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, in addition to a myriad of other A-listers like Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning and Burt Reynolds.