Hayden Panettiere Is Dating Brian Hickerson After Wladimir Klitschko Split

"Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir and has really been there for her," the source continues. "They have been seeing each other for the past month and are hooking up."

Prior to his romance with Hayden, Brian used to date Baskin Champion, who was recently linked to Justin Bieber. After a barefoot Hayden was spotted holding hands with Brian last week, it was confirmed that she and Wladimir—who share a 3-year-old daughter named Kaya—had called off their engagement.

"At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya," a source shared with E! News. "Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden."