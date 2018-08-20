2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Celebrity Slayed the Social Media Game This Summer?

After weeks of voting on numerous categories for our Best of Summer Tournament we are down to our final category vote...before the ultimate face-off between all five category winners for the top honor of "Best of Summer" winner.

Before we get to the best of the best of summer, you need to vote for which celebrity you think stepped up their social media game and slayed on Instagram, Twitter and more. Let's be honest, social media is the best way to judge one's summer status, so of course we have a category dedicated to it.

Throughout the summer months, four celebs have stood out to use on social and made us laugh with them, love them, and want to be them with their awesome posts and therefore they've made it on our list!

Whether you follow people on social media to indulge in the fantasy of what life would be like as a celeb, or you just want to crack up from someone's funny tweets, there is a summer social media star for everyone below...all you need to do is choose your favorite.