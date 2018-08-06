The First American Horror Story: Apocalypse Teaser Is Beyond Creepy

American Horror Story: Apocalypse's first teaser is here and, naturally, it's creepy. Like, really creepy. If you have an aversion to blood, babies, skulls, scorpions, bugs…and basically everything associated with horror, then this video is not for you.

There's no shot of any specific cast member (unless that baby at the beginning is supposed to be Cody Fern's Anti-Christ), but the season's theme, the end of the world, you know, the apocalypse, is front and center.

Details about the new season, which is the crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, are being kept under wraps, it is American Horror Story after all, but the cast and executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall did reveal some details at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.