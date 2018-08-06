A Look at All of Meghan Markle's Statement Hats and Fascinators

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 11:41 AM

ESC: Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Hats on for the Duchess of Sussex! 

As fashion etiquette decrees, the royal family has a long-standing relationship with hats and fascinators. Expect the very fancy toppers for weddings and ceremonies and more practical variations just to keep the sun out of their eyes, like at Wimbledon or the Queen's Cup. It's not a dress code Americans live by, but wearing a hat is something Meghan Markle has grown accustomed to—and, boy, has she mastered it. 

Her hat selects aren't relegated to formal fascinators with swirly tendrils; though, the duchess has made several appearances in the Philip Treacy creations the royal family seems to love. In actuality, Meghan's collection includes the spectrum, from the typical British fare to the wide-brim iterations an average American would wear.

What does she look best in? Click through to see her choice toppers, ranked by our favorites!

Meghan Markle's Best Hat, Ranked!

Which one was your favorite?

