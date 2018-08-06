Pink Hospitalized for Gastric Virus, Cancels Second Sydney Show

Pink is feeling blue Down Under.

At the last minute Monday, the 38-year-old "Beautiful Trauma" singer postponed an additional concert in Sydney after being hospitalized to treat a gastric virus. The news was shared just hours before the singer was set to take the stage for a sold-out show at the Qudos Bank Arena.

"Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus," Live Nation tweeted. "Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery." Pink did not comment further, but she did retweet Sony Music Australia's note.

Last week, Pink postponed the first of her Sydney shows due to an upper respiratory infection. Afterward, photographs surfaced of the singer and her kids relaxing at Byron Bay beach, leading some fans to wonder whether the pop star was, in fact, sick. "I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life," Pink explained. "This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."