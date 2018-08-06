Bachelor Nation Stars Reveal the Insane Ways They Prep to Go On the Show

Imagine trying to pack for a two-month long vacation. Now imagine trying to pack for a televised two-month long vacation...that could possibly end on your first day. That's what contestants who go on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are attempting to do when they are picked to be on the show. And if they are asked to be on Bachelor in Paradise, well, you are now looking at potentially spending a month half-naked and sweating your face off in Mexico.

It's a lot of pressure...and can be a lot of money, depending on what you think will help give you an edge in your pursuit of love. Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise's premiere on Aug. 7, we asked members of Bachelor Nation to reveal the items or prep they deemed essential what was the most expensive item they purchased specifically for their time in front of ABC's cameras.