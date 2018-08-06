Twitter Can't Get Enough of Beyoncé Talking About Her FUPA

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 8:51 AM
The Beyhive is buzzing!
On Monday morning, Beyoncé's highly-anticipated September Vogue issue made its debut. Inside the magazine, Bey opened up about everything from Jay-Z to learning how to love her body. In an essay, Bey wrote about giving birth to twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in 2017.
"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month," she shared. "My health and my babies' health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience."
Beyoncé Opens Up to Vogue About Learning to Love Her Body, Forgiving Jay-Z and Raising Empowered Children
Tyler Mitchell//Vogue
She continued, "It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover."
During her recovery, Bey wrote, she gave herself "self-love and self-care" and she "embraced being curvier."
"I accepted what my body wanted to be," she shared. "After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too."
"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts and thighs are fuller," Bey went on to share. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."
In response to her quote about her FUPA—which stands for "fat upper pubic area"—Bey's fans are praising the Grammy winner on social media, with one Twitter user writing, "That's a wrap folks. Body positivity ONLY from now on." Bey's quote even brought Laverne Cox to tears!
Take a look at more social media reactions below!
Beyoncé said her fupa isn’t going anywhere, ladies! It’s time to get in formation! pic.twitter.com/nrI0BX4pZ9— Rashidá (@YouLoveOlamide) August 6, 2018
Beyoncé spoke on diversifying the big opportunities for everyone, to saying how it’s ok for men to be vulnerable and sensitive, to lying about having a FUPA to make herself seem like the average woman that she doesn’t look like. All in THE SEPTEMBER VOGUE. My fave is a LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/CdGUIGClHI— αитнoиу. (@MyLifeAsAD) August 6, 2018
BEYONCÉ JUST MADE FUPA TREND WORLD WIDE IM SCREAMING— Jay McMullen (@JayGMcMullen) August 6, 2018
If Beyoncé can be content with her FUPA, dang it so can I ☺️— Precious Sanders (@psandersmakeup) August 6, 2018
Don’t talk to me today unless it’s about Beyoncé’s fupa— Teyoncé (@_teyonceknowles) August 6, 2018
For more from Beyoncé, pick up Vogue's September 2018 issue, available for preorder on Amazon Aug. 6, and on newsstands in L.A./New York City Aug. 14, and nationwide Aug. 21.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Sarah Silverman and More Stars Imagine How They'd Break the Internet—and Their Answers Are Hilarious
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?