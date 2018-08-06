Twitter Can't Get Enough of Beyoncé Talking About Her FUPA

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 8:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Beyhive is buzzing!

On Monday morning, Beyoncé's highly-anticipated September Vogue issue made its debut. Inside the magazine, Bey opened up about everything from Jay-Z to learning how to love her body. In an essay, Bey wrote about giving birth to twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in 2017.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month," she shared. "My health and my babies' health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience."

Read

Beyoncé Opens Up to Vogue About Learning to Love Her Body, Forgiving Jay-Z and Raising Empowered Children

Beyonce, September Vogue

Tyler Mitchell//Vogue

She continued, "It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover."

During her recovery, Bey wrote, she gave herself "self-love and self-care" and she "embraced being curvier."

"I accepted what my body wanted to be," she shared. "After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too."

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts and thighs are fuller," Bey went on to share. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

In response to her quote about her FUPA—which stands for "fat upper pubic area"—Bey's fans are praising the Grammy winner on social media, with one Twitter user writing, "That's a wrap folks. Body positivity ONLY from now on." Bey's quote even brought Laverne Cox to tears!

Take a look at more social media reactions below!

For more from Beyoncé, pick up Vogue's September 2018 issue, available for preorder on Amazon Aug. 6, and on newsstands in L.A./New York City Aug. 14, and nationwide Aug. 21.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Apple News , Twitter , Top Stories
Latest News
Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman and More Stars Imagine How They'd Break the Internet—and Their Answers Are Hilarious

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Spending Time in Sober Living Facility After Rehab

Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Leaves Rehab: Here's What's Next for the Singer

Breaking Bad

A Breaking Bad Movie? It Wouldn't Be the First TV Show to Continue This Way

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Taking Life "One Day at a Time" After Husband's Deportation Order

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight to Reveal PCAs Revival Show Award With Guest Tina Fey Live This Sunday!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.