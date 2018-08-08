2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Hollywood Couple Are You Obsessing Over This Summer?

2018 seems to be the year of engagements and the summer months have kept all eyes on some of Hollywood's hottest couples.

Of our top four couples for this round of the Best of Summer Tournament, three recently got engaged and shocked us all, while one got married and made us dream of finding our Prince Charming.

As the most-recent couple to announce their engagement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans with their big news in July. The couple who are roughly 10 years apart in age—Chopra is 36 and Jonas is 25—followed in Nick's older brother Joe Jonas footsteps after he proposed to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in October 2017.

Their romance however was even more unexpected to end in a proposal (at least right now) because they were only dating for two months when Jonas popped the question.

Fellow singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson caused quite a stir as well when they revealed in June that they were engaged.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and her Saturday Night Live star bae were both coming off of breakups when they began dating in May (at least publicly). A few short weeks later they were engaged with Grande writing songs for Davidson and the comedian getting tattoos in her honor.

Clearly, young love is in the air this summer and we are so happy about it.