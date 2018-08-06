Chris Pratt Joins Katherine Schwarzenegger for a Family Dinner

As time went on, Chris even introduced Katherine to his 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch," a source said. "They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly."

Indeed. The Avengers: Infinity War actor "was taking things slow with Katherine at first, but overall, he is not seeing anybody else and considers what he has with Katherine as exclusive. He's not afraid to show his affection for her in public. Chris is doing things differently by not putting too much pressure on anything, but they are very happy so far," another insider revealed to E! News. The feeling is mutual, the source added: "Katherine really likes Chris, too."

Today marks exactly one year since Chris announced his split from wife Anna Faris. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," he said in a statement at the time. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Anna later began dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Chris stayed single a little longer. "Divorce sucks," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."