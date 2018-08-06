Chris Pratt Joins Katherine Schwarzenegger for a Family Meal

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going strong.

The couple was photographed leaving a church service in L.A. Sunday morning. The Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, and Maverick and Me author, 28, were all smiles as they said goodbye to friends, then drove to get Chris' Tesla washed. After making a pitstop at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Chris joined Katherine's family for a meal at Maria Shriver's home; her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, shared a clip of the couple on Instagram Stories.

It was Maria who played matchmaker for her daughter and Chris, according to sources. The couple was first seen together on Father's Day at a romantic picnic in Santa Barbara, Calif., al though they'd been on "multiple dates" before then and had been "talking consistently" for about "two months or so." Chris and Katherine "both really like each other," a source told E! News at the time. "Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far."

As time went on, Chris even introduced Katherine to his 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch," a source said. "They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly."