Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian Battle It Out on Twitter After KUWTK Fight

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 8:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
KUWTK, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

E!

Family sticks together no matter what—and the Kardashians are certainly no exception.

After the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this evening, Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to share her thoughts after reliving the sibling battle that's now been seen around the world.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were all arguing over an upcoming photo shoot and Kourtney's involvement.

The sisters have since cooled things down since the epic fight—but their clearly not completely moved on.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's 2018 Summer Vacation Album

"Watching this fight actually gives me chills," she began by writing to her fans on Twitter.

"We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother."

That statement didn't sit well with Kim, who replied back with: "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Kourtney then replied, "And I do. But I wasn't wanting more work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has a different meaning to each of us. You're an amazing mother, I'm not taking that away from you."

And when a fan chimed in by sharing how nice it is to see siblings be so candid with one another and yet still support each other to the very end, Kourtney explained one thing that's changed with her sisters.

"We're ride or die. But I don't accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn't allow it."

It looks like only time will tell what happens with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, stay tuned!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Twitter , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Channels The First Wives Club for First Live "Thank U, Next" Performance

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa To Play Mark Consuelos' Mistress on Riverdale

Riverdale, The Midnight Club

How Riverdale Turned Its Teens Into Their Parents for "The Midnight Club"

Kendall Jenner

How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

Arrow

A Look Back at When TV Shows Promised Death

Mike Fisher, Before She Bleats

Mike Fisher Puts a Huge Twist on Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"

ESC: Red Carpet Beauty, Emma Stone

30 Times Emma Stone Was Relatable AF

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.