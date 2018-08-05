Even Rachel Bilson Can't Believe The O.C. Is 15 Years Old

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 5:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rachel Bilson, The OC

The CW

Stars, they're just like us when it comes to fashion regrets and wondering where all the time has gone.

Case in point: Rachel Bilson taking to Instagram earlier this afternoon to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of her hit series The O.C.

"15 year anniversary of The OC. I can't believe it. I also can't believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt."

Bilson posted a throwback cast photo showing Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Benjamin McKenzie, Melinda Clarke, Kelly Rowan, and Peter Gallagher.

Photos

Famous The O.C. Guest Stars You May Have Forgotten About

She also adorably captioned the following hashtags: "I feel old", "Survived the Schwartz Shark Attack", and of course, "Welcome to the OC."

Think you know everything there is to know about The O.C.? Test out your knowledge by reading the 23 things we bet you never knew about the successful series here.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rachel Bilson , The O.C. , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Priyanka Chopra Fangirling Over Nick Jonas Is the Best Cure for the Sunday Scaries

Demi Lovato

Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Support Demi Lovato After Singer Breaks Her Silence

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Asks Body Shamers to ''Be Kind'' About Her Pregnancy Appearance on KUWTK

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie, Instagram

Hilary Duff Soaks in Final Stretch of Pregnancy on Babymoon With Son Luca

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Overdose—and What's Next

Demi Lovato, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Nipple

Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Nearly Two Weeks After Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama Attends Charity Event as Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized for Overdose

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.