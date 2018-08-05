Priyanka Chopra Fangirling Over Nick Jonas Is the Best Cure for the Sunday Scaries

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 5:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

If you're about to get on stage to perform for thousands of screaming fans, make sure you've got your biggest fan by your side to cheer you on.

That's precisely what Nick Jonas did when his fiancée Priyanka Chopra was spotted rooting for him front the front row at MTV Spotlight in Singapore over the weekend.

The singer performed alongside other acts like Alessia Cara, CL and the Sam Willows, Afgan and Slot Machine for the main event and had his better half close by throughout the concert.

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

The Quantico actress was seen dancing along to her main man's songs and joining in on the crowd's cheers.

Late last month, E! News confirmed that Jonas had popped the question to his girlfriend of two months after a whirlwind trip to London where they two even met up with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Jonas stopped by a Tiffany & Co. in London and shut the entire store down to get ample time and privacy to find the perfect ring for his proposal.

Chopra is longtime friends with the new Duchess of Sussex—who actually gave her stamp of approval on her BFF's soon-to-be husband.

Now it's only a matter of time before we see a seriously royal cameo at the nuptials of the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Concerts , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Channels The First Wives Club for First Live "Thank U, Next" Performance

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa To Play Mark Consuelos' Mistress on Riverdale

Riverdale, The Midnight Club

How Riverdale Turned Its Teens Into Their Parents for "The Midnight Club"

Kendall Jenner

How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

Arrow

A Look Back at When TV Shows Promised Death

Mike Fisher, Before She Bleats

Mike Fisher Puts a Huge Twist on Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"

ESC: Red Carpet Beauty, Emma Stone

30 Times Emma Stone Was Relatable AF

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.