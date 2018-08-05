Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Support Demi Lovato After Singer Breaks Her Silence

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 5:06 PM

One thing is clear: Demi Lovato is loved the world over by fans and famous friends alike.

Shortly after breaking her silence on social media nearly two weeks after suffering a drug overdose, the 25-year-old singer received well wishes of love and support from Jennifer LopezSam SmithHailey Baldwin, and many, many more.

Paris Hilton was the first to lend kind words to the singer, writing "Love you so much sis" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, J.Lo penned, "Oh baby…sending you love," and Justin Bieber's fiancé sent several heart emojis. Macklemore, Tove Lo, Noah Cyrus and more also sent sweet notes to Lovato.

Earlier today, Lovato spoke to her fans and thanked them for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet." 

She thanked God for "keeping me alive and well," and told her legions of followers that their "positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time." 

Lovato then thanked her team of medical staff at Cedars-Sinai, her family and her team by explaining that "without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting." 

