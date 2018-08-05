Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Nearly Two Weeks After Overdose

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 2:05 PM
Nearly two weeks after suffering a drug overdose, Demi Lovato is reaching out with a message to her many supporters.
In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star breaks her silence for the very first time.
"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she writes. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."
Lovato thanks God for "keeping me alive and well," and tells fans their "positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."
On the morning of Tuesday, July 24, emergency medical personnel responded to Lovato's Hollywood home, where she was discovered unconscious after what sources described as a long night of partying. She was administered naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, and then taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further treatment.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress further thanked the medical staff at Cedars, her family and team, sharing, "Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."
Lovato concludes, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."
An insider previously told E! News that Lovato was expected to leave the hospital in the near future and head straight to a rehab center. And after suffering from extreme nausea and high fever, apparent side effects of the overdose, an insider revealed on Friday that Lovato had "turned the corner" and was "doing much better."
"She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died," explained the source.
"She is scared and grateful to be alive," the insider continued. "Her family hasn't left her side and have consulted with several people to figure out what the best plan of action is. Everyone wants her to take it very seriously and she seems to be."
A second source said Demi hopes by seeking professional help for her substance abuse issues that it would serve as a "statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover."
Throughout the life-threatening health crisis, handfuls of Lovato's peers and friends in the music industry reached out with kind words of encouragement. Perhaps her most notable supporter was ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, who E! News confirmed has visited her several times during her hospital stay.
Only three months prior to her overdose, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety.
In June, Demi alluded to relapsing in the song "Sober."
As of now, it's unclear whether or not Lovato remains under the care of medical experts at the hospital or if she's checked out.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?