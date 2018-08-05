BREAKING!

Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Nearly Two Weeks After Overdose

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 2:05 PM

Nearly two weeks after suffering a drug overdose, Demi Lovato is reaching out with a message to her many supporters. 

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star breaks her silence for the very first time.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she writes. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet." 

Lovato thanks God for "keeping me alive and well," and tells fans their "positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time." 

On the morning of Tuesday, July 24, emergency medical personnel responded to Lovato's Hollywood home, where she was discovered unconscious after what sources described as a long night of partying. She was administered naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, and then taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further treatment. 

The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress further thanked the medical staff at Cedars, her family and team, sharing, "Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you." 

Lovato concludes, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting." 

An insider previously told E! News that Lovato was expected to leave the hospital in the coming days and head straight to a rehab center for further treatment. 

"Demi's turned the corner and is doing much better," a source told E! News on Friday. "She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died."

Story developing... more to come. 

