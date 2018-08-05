Wilmer Valderrama Attends Charity Event as Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized for Overdose

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 12:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wilmer Valderrama

David Livingston/Getty Images

For Wilmer Valderrama, the show must go on. 

Nearly two weeks have passed since Demi Lovato suffered an apparent drug overdose and was rushed to the hospital, but her ex-boyfriend and constant supporter throughout the life-threatening crisis took time away for a good cause on Saturday. The actor attended a charity event in Los Angeles for Kind Los Angeles, an organization founded by Angelina Jolie that works to provide legal counsel to refugee and immigrant minors in the U.S. 

One day prior, he was photographed arriving to the NCIS set in L.A. 

As previously reported, Valderrama has made frequent visits to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to see the pop star since she was admitted Tuesday, July 24. 

Photos

Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

Lovato, 25, is expected to leave the hospital in the coming days and head straight to a rehab center for further treatment. 

"Demi's turned the corner and is doing much better," a source told E! News on Friday. "She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died."

Explained another source, Demi has agreed to enter rehab because "she wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover... Demi knows she needs help. Her family has told her that this is the time to be a good example to her fans."

Valderrama has not commented publicly on his former love's extended hospital stay. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Wilmer Valderrama , Hospitalized , Events , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cardi B., Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Cardi B Jokes She's ''Part of the Rich People Club'' After Partying With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Luann De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Her "Rough Year" During Post-Rehab Cabaret Performance

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Watch All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Reputation Tour Collaborations

Lance Bass

Lance Bass: "They Accepted My Offer on the Brady Bunch House"

Murphy Brown Cast

How Murphy Brown Plans to Tackle the Ever-Changing World of Politics

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Ending? Season 13 Renewal Talks Underway

The O.C.

The O.C. Turns 15! 23 Surprising Facts You Probably Didn't Know

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.