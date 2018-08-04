Kenan Thompson's Wife Gives Birth to Daughter Gianna Michelle

Kenan Thompson is now the proud father of two little girls.

The Saturday Night Live star's wife, Christina Evangeline, gave birth to daughter Gianna Michelle Thompson Tuesday night in Florida. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz., TMZ first reported. The couple has another daughter, Georgia Marie Thompson, who turns 4 this month.

E! News has reached out to Thompson's rep for further comment.

Before welcoming his first daughter, Thompson joked to Late Night host Seth Meyers in 2014, "I am terrified. I don't know what to do with babies. Like, do you feed it and, like, put it away or something?" He was nervous for Evangeline to go into labor, too. "I plan to be, like, at the casino or something when she's giving birth," he said. "Just kind of like old-school it a little bit."

Thompson was kidding, of course, and when he appeared on Today three months later, he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb just how much fatherhood had already changed him. "It's unbelievable. It's the best thing in the world. It's like witnessing a for real miracle. I know that sounds like a cliché, but it's the miracle of life," Thompson explained. "It's unbelievable." His elder daughter inherited his sense of humor, as she "thinks it's funny when she poops on me."