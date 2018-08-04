Lili Reinhart Calls Cole Sprouse "My Love" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
by Zach Johnson | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 4:05 PM
It's rare that Lili Reinhart will gush about Cole Sprouse publicly—but today is an exception.
The reason? Reinhart's boyfriend and Riverdale co-star is celebrating his 26th birthday. Sharing a solo shot of the actor on vacation with her 10.9 million Instagram followers, the 21-year-old actress wrote, "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure. Happy birthday, my love."
Naturally, it prompted some cute comments from their Riverdale co-stars. After Casey Cott asked, "R u guyz d8ing?," Reinhart replied with a whisper emoji. Meanwhile, Madelaine Petsch wrote, " F - - K this is cute," Madchen Amick said, "So sweet," and Vanessa Morgan added, "I love you guys." Camila Mendes and Skeet Ulrich only used emojis to comment on the picture.
On Twitter, Reinhart joked, "Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle." Sprouse thanked fans for their birthday wishes on Instagram, posting a picture of co-star K.J. Apa and pals Ciena Rae. "Thanks for the love guys," he said. "Here's to playing 17 until I'm 40."
Earlier this summer, Reinhart explained why she's uninterested in discussing her love life with the press. "I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story. "That's just not appropriate right now," she told HarpersBazaar.com. She had reason to be wary. "I had said a lot of things right in the beginning of Riverdale coming out that people took the wrong way. I had to be like, 'No, no, no, that's not what I mean' and backtrack a little bit. We are in a time where people are insulted by everything. I choose my battles now," the actress told the website. "If it's something that I'm passionate about, I'm going to talk about it."
