Joanna Krupa Is Married Again: Real Housewives Alum Weds Douglas Nunes

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Joanna Krupa is a married woman again!
The 39-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star and model wed businessman Douglas Nunes in the city of Krakow in her native Poland on Saturday. He posted on his Instagram page a selfie of the two sitting inside a car after the ceremony.
"Done deal!" he wrote.
Krupa also posted a photo of her and Nunes. The bride wore a white, off-the-shoulder mermaid-style wedding gown with a long train and her hair styled in an updo with a fingertip veil. She carried a bouquet of pink and white peonies. The groom wore a navy suit.
"It was a very private and small family gathering," Krupa wrote. "Wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love."
Krupa and Nunes, president of entertainment company 451 Media Group, got engaged in May, eight months after she finalized her divorce from nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago.
They were married for four years split in 2017. They have no children together.
Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Split Might Be Bachelor Nation's Most Devastating Breakup Ever
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?