Lance Bass: "They Accepted My Offer on the Brady Bunch House"

UPDATE: In an unfortunate turn of events, Lance Bass is no longer the proud owner of The Brady Bunch house. He said he was "feeling heartbroken" after learning he was outbid by an apparent Hollywood studio.

"How is this fair or legal??" Bass wrote in a lengthy social media post. "How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it's not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome."

______

When The Brady Bunch house was put on the market last month in search of buyers, Lance Bass was like, It's gotta be me.

The former 'N Sync singer was one of a few people who had submitted an offer to purchase the 2,400-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Studio City, California property, which had an asking price of more than $1.88 million, E! News has learned.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!" he tweeted on Friday. "This is going to be a fun project!"

Bass did not disclose the amount he had offered or say when the sale would be finalized. The owners' real estate agent told E! News that Bass had submitted an offer but did not confirm that the home was sold to the singer.

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch series, wrote in response to Bass' tweet, "Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️" and joked, "May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour!"

"Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! I'm honored you approve," Bass tweeted back on Saturday.

Jonathan Scott from HGTV's Property Brothers wrote, "I'm a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I'm very excited you're taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help :) @hgtv #bradybunchhome #IconicDreamHome."

"The door will always be open to you and your family! ❤️" Bass replied.