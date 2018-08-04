Lance Bass: "They Accepted My Offer on the Brady Bunch House"

When The Brady Bunch house was put on the market last month in search of buyers, Lance Bass was like, It's gotta be me.

The former 'N Sync singer was one of a few people who had submitted an offer to purchase the 2,400-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Studio City, California property, which had an asking price of more than $1.88 million, E! News has learned. Bass said on Friday that his bid was accepted. He did not disclose the amount or say when the sale would be finalized.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!" he tweeted. "This is going to be a fun project!"

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch series, wrote in response, "Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️" and joked, "May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour!"

"Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! I'm honored you approve," Bass tweeted back on Saturday.

Jonathan Scott from HGTV's Property Brothers wrote, "I'm a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I'm very excited you're taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help :) @hgtv #bradybunchhome #IconicDreamHome."

"The door will always be open to you and your family! ❤️" Bass replied.